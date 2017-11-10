App lets you know if your McDonald’s ice cream machine is working

(WSVN) - Tired of hearing that your local McDonald’s ice cream machine isn’t working? Now there’s an app for that!

The Ice Check app will allow users to search for the McDonald’s nearest to them.

Once you find your local restaurant, the app will let you check the status of that location’s ice cream maker in real-time.

“Ice Check will tell you if the machines are UP or DOWN in real-time, using crowd-sourced info and input from participating locations,” the app’s description says.

Right now, the app is only available for iOS devices. No word on when or if it will be available for Android users.

To download the Ice Check app, click here.

