Annual T-Rex run stampedes through streets of Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSVN) — It might look like a scene out of Jurassic Park: a stampede of dinosaurs running wild in the streets.

It started out as a joke on social media, but now the “T-Rex Stampede” is in its second year.

Organizers said interest in the hilarious event grew to the point where they decided to make it an actual race, where runners suit up in the inflatable costumes and don their running shoes to traipse through town.

