America’s oldest commissioned warship restored, will offer tours

(WSVN) - America’s oldest commissioned warship has been fully restored and is ready to return to the high seas.

It’s the end result of a two-year project to bring the USS Constitution back to life in Boston.

“Old iron sides,” as the ship is called, first set sail in 1797 and earned its nickname during the war of 1812.

The ship will open for public tours in September.

