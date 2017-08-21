American teacher dies after ‘laughing too hard’ and falling off balcony in Mexico

(WSVN) - A Pennsylvania school teacher vacationing in Mexico died when she fell off a balcony while she was laughing.

According to her brother, 50-year-old Sharon Regoli Ciferno was sitting on a deck ledge that doubled as a bench, Fox News reports.

“She started laughing very hard and when she put her head back she lost her balance and fell back,” her brother, David Regoli, told PennLive. “She suffered multiple injuries to her body and brain.”

Alcohol was not a factor, he said. He blamed Mexico’s building code standards, saying they are not as stringent as in the U.S.

“Unfortunately, there was no back on the deck,” Regoli said.

The married mother of two was taken to a San Diego hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries last Monday.

“This was a tragic accident that has devastated our very close-knit family,” her brother said.

