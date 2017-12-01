American Airlines resolves pilot shortage for holiday flights

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A computer glitch sent American Airlines scrambling for pilots for holiday flights, but the shortage of pilots has since been resolved, according to the airline.

The glitch allowed too many pilots to be scheduled for time off during the holiday season.

The problem could have forced the airline to cancel as many as 15,000 flights over the holidays.

American Airlines released a statement, Friday, that said in part, “If Santa if flying this holiday season, so is American.”

The airline negotiated with the pilots’ union, and they came to an agreement, so all holiday flights will be covered.

