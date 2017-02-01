American Airlines opens office in Havana

HAVANA (WSVN) - American Airlines has opened its first office in Cuba.

For the first time, Cubans can purchase a ticket directly with the airline, bypassing the expensive and cumbersome charter system that dominated travel for over 20 years.

The opening comes with some degree of uncertainty.

President Trump has hinted he might roll back the normalization between governments started by former President Obama in December 2014.

