American Airlines glitch leaves thousands of holiday flights without pilots

Thousands of flights this holiday season are reportedly in danger of being cancelled due to an American Airlines scheduling glitch.

The Dallas Morning News reports the airline is scrambling to fix a scheduling mishap that allowed pilots and other staffers to all take off work at the same time during the week of Christmas.

The scheduling problem means thousands of flights from the airline’s biggest hubs, including Miami, New York and Chicago, do not have pilots assigned to them.

American spokesman Matt Miller told the news outlet that airline is “working through this to make sure we take care of our pilots and get our customers to where they need to go over the holidays.”

American said it is offering pilots 1.5 times their normal hourly wage to pick up flights, according to Sam Sweeney of ABC News. The Allied Pilots Association is arguing that the proposed solution violates its labor contract.

Miller said the glitch caused the airlines’ scheduling system to show sufficient coverage during the month of December, when that was not the case.

American claims it will resolve the issue.