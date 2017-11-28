Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old North Carolina girl

(WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help to find an abducted child, Mariah Kay Woods.

Woods is a 3-year-old white female, approximately 2 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 30 pounds. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says she has brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen at 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26 in bed at her home in Jacksonville, North Carolina. Police said her abductor is unknown at this time, and could be anywhere.

The FBI has now joined the investigation into the little girl’s disappearance.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, you’re asked to please call the Onslow County Sheriff immediately at (910) 455-3113, or call 911.

