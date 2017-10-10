Amber Alert canceled for missing 3-year-old due to lack of information

RICHARDSON, Texas (WSVN) — Police have cancelled an Amber Alert for a missing 3-year-old Texas girl due to a lack of information.

According to Fox 32, the alert for 3-year-old Sherin Mathews was canceled Monday after police were unable to generate new leads. However, they said that the cancellation does not indicate the current condition of the child, and that new information could reactivate the alert.

According to police, Sherin went missing on Saturday after her father, Wesley Mathews, reportedly made her stand outside at 3 a.m. for not drinking her milk. Mathews said he went outside to check on Sherin about 15 minutes later, but she was gone.

Police said Mathews waited about five hours before he notified police. Police also said, “He knew coyotes had been seen in the alley where he left his daughter.”

According to Fox 32, detectives believe Mathews may be withholding information.

“He’s the last person to have seen her, at least to have reportedly seen her,” the detective told Fox 32. “So we’re working off what he has told us.”

The station reports that child protective services said they’ve had previous contact with the family, but could not elaborate, citing privacy concerns.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.