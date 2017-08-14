Amazon issues refunds for fake solar eclipse glasses

(WSVN) - Online retail giant Amazon has begun issuing refunds for fake solar eclipse glasses.

According to the company itself, sellers shipping out orders of questionable solar eclipse glasses, meant to protect people from lasting eye damage.

Amazon has started refunding customers who have already purchased the fake glasses, and said it will take the steps out of abundance of caution.

Affected customers, Amazon added, will be notified.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.