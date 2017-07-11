Amazon Alexa calls police on man allegedly beating girlfriend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WSVN) — A woman was saved by technology after an Amazon device called police when the woman’s boyfriend attacked her.

According to KRQE, a criminal complaint states 28-year-old Eduardo Barros and his girlfriend were house-sitting when the woman got a text message, reportedly angering Barros who accused her of cheating on him.

KRQE reports that Barros then allegedly hit and kicked his girlfriend, before getting a gun, threatening to kill her and asking her, “Did you call the sheriff’s?”

The sheriff’s office claims the smart home device heard Barros and interpreted the command as “Call the Sheriff’s” and went on to call authorities. Deputies responded and later arrested Barros after a SWAT situation.

It is unknown if the device was an Amazon Echo or Echo Dot. However, the device was connected to a landline.

According to the New York Post, Barros faces charges of possession of a firearm, aggravated battery and false imprisonment.

