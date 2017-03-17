Amazon adds alcohol delivery to the mix

(WSVN) - Amazon will soon be able to deliver alcohol right to your doorstep.

In their continuing effort to ensure you never have to leave your house, Amazon Prime announced alcoholic beverages can now be ordered for delivery in select markets. The service started Wednesday in Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio, and is expected to be expanded soon to other cities.

Prime members in eligible areas can order one or two-hour delivery for beer and wine, including Bud Light, Chateau Ste. Michelle, and Veuve Clicquot, as well as local brewery options.

On top of the $99 annual fee for a Prime membership, one-hour delivery costs $7.99, while the two-hour option is free. Perhaps adding alcohol to the mix will make that membership fee a little easier to swallow.

“We are excited to continue expanding our product offerings and we know customers will love getting wine and beer delivered right to their door in one hour or less,” said Stephenie Landry, vice president of Prime Now worldwide. “Whether you run out of wine at your dinner party or need more chilled champagne for mimosas at a family brunch, Prime Now can save customers time with superfast delivery so they can skip a trip to the store.”

Amazon first tested alcohol delivery in the company’s hometown of Seattle in 2015.

While booze on demand is not yet available in South Florida, customers can enter their zip codes in the Prime Now app or on primenow.com to request notification when the service will become available in their area. The company says they plan to expand the service to 20 cities across the country.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.