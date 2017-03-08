‘All-Pink’ Starburst packs to be released next month

(WSVN) - If your favorite Starburst is pink, this might just make your day.

Starburst announced that, thanks to popular demand, special “all pink” packages will be released for a limited time next month.

Fans of the strawberry-flavored chewy candy took to social media to encourage the company to release packages of just their favorite flavor. It seems Starburst heard them loud and clear.

“While everyone has a favorite flavor or color of Starburst, pink has always risen to the top for our fans,” said Michelle Green, a spokesperson for Starburst. “From memes about relationships to sharing photos of excitement when getting a pink Starburst, over half of all references to Starburst on social media are about pink Starburst.”

The candy company released its “FaveReds” mix back in 2008, which includes cherry, strawberry, and watermelon candies, but fans still demanded an all-pink release.

“When we continued to hear requests for the pink chew specifically, we knew there was an even larger opportunity for All Pink,” Green said.

Starburst said the special strawberry packs will be available in April at Walmart, Target, Walgreens, and Amazon as a single stick pack, a 14-ounce package, or a 41-ounce resealable bag.

