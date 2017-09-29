National parks offer free admission for ‘National Public Lands Day’

(WSVN) - In celebration of National Public Lands Day, the National Park Service is offering free admission to all of its 400 parks, this Saturday.

Entrance fees will be waived, but visitors will still have to pay for extras like reservations, camping or tours.

Florida is home to 11 national parks, including the Everglades and Biscayne National Park. To view a complete list, click here.

If you miss out on Saturday, you can take advantage of another free event on Veterans Day Weekend.

