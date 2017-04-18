All lanes reopened after major highway buckled, broke apart

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — All lanes of a major highway in metro Atlanta have reopened after a carpool lane of Interstate 20 buckled and broke apart.

Georgia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Natalie Dale says the lanes heading westbound reopened Tuesday morning, several miles southeast of downtown Atlanta. She said the buckled stretch of the interstate should be fixed by midday.

The 1-20 buckling Monday proved to be another headache for Atlanta area motorists already struggling with the collapse of an overpass on a key north-south route March 30.

DeKalb County Police spokeswoman Shiera Campbell says concrete was being pumped under the highway when a rupture forced the material upward.

A man riding a motorcycle in the carpool lane hit the rising pavement at high speed and was sent airborne. He was hospitalized with multiple broken bones.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.