Alabama military post on lockdown due to possible active shooter

(WSVN) - An Alabama military post is on lockdown after reports of a possible active shooter.

According to Redstone Arsenal, a possible active shooter is on the grounds of the facility.

Possible active shooter on the Arsenal. Installation is locked down. Run hide fight. — Redstone Arsenal (@TeamREDSTONE) June 27, 2017

There has yet to be official confirmation of the active shooter report, but the post remains on lockdown as a precaution.

The Marshall Space Flight Center has also been placed on lockdown.

