Air Force Major returns from deployment, surprises son at school

(WSVN) - U.S. Air Force Major John Salotti returned home from his deployment in Kuwait, and decided the very first thing he wanted to do was surprise his son Owen at school.

Owen’s class at Arrowhead Elementary School was told they were going to have a “mystery reader” visit their classroom in Methacton, Pennsylvania. Students dressed in red, white, and blue for “Patriotic Day” in honor of their mystery guest.

The teacher then introduced Major Salotti, eliciting a big grin from his bashful son and cheers from his class.

The two embraced, and Owen couldn’t hide his excitement at seeing his dad return home.

Video: Fox 13

