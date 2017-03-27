Agustina Castro, Fidel and Raul’s sister, dies in Cuba at 78

HAVANA (AP) — Agustina del Carmen Castro Ruz, the youngest sibling of Fidel and Raul Castro, has died in Cuba. She was 78.

Agustina Castro died Sunday at a hospital in Havana due to complications from a recent surgery following a fractured hip, sister Juanita Castro said. She told The Associated Press that Agustina had been in poor health for more than a year.

Agustina Castro was the youngest of seven siblings that included Fidel and Raul. She never served in the Cuban government and kept a low profile, unlike her brothers, who collectively have run the country for nearly 60 years, and Juanita, who is a prominent member of the Cuban-American activist community in South Florida.

Her cremated remains were taken to a crypt at a family home in eastern Cuba, joining those of eldest siblings Ramon and Angelita.

Fidel died in November at age 90, a little over a decade after severe illness forced him from power. Raul, who succeeded his brother as Cuban president, turns 86 in June.

