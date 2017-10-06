After 20 years, AOL’s iconic Instant Messenger is signing off for good

(WSVN) - There is still time to craft the perfect final away message before AOL’s groundbreaking Instant Messenger signs off forever.

AOL announced Friday that the instant messaging service will come to an end on Dec. 15. It first debuted back in 1997.

The program, which millions knew as AIM, was wildly popular before text messaging took the world by storm.

AOL thanked all of its buddies for making chat history in a tweet.

All good things come to an end. On Dec 15, we'll bid farewell to AIM. Thank you to all our users! #AIMemories https://t.co/b6cjR2tSuU pic.twitter.com/V09Fl7EPMx — AIM (@aim) October 6, 2017

