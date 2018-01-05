Adorable video shows dog going sledding in snow

(WSVN) - A dog having the time of her life in the snow is melting hearts all over social media.

A now-viral video shows the Australian Shepherd sledding down a hill near her home in Sioux City, Iowa. When she gets to the bottom, she picks up her sled to run to the top and do it all over again.

The dog, named Secret, turned 3 years old on New Year’s Eve.

Secret’s owner says sledding is one of her pup’s favorite activities, and estimates the dog went down the hill 50 times in one day.

The video was posted to Instagram, where it’s been viewed over 190,000 times!

