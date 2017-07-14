Adorable video of puppy sleeping in pajamas goes viral

A video is circulating on social media of a puppy in deep slumber wearing pajamas, and let’s just say it’s tugging on people’s heartstrings everywhere.

This puppy, named Miles, first appeared on the Instagram account @roofusandkilo, where he is one of five rescue puppies featured.

The short clip has garnered a lot of attention, showing the adorable pup sleeping on his back with paws outstretched in yellow duck pajamas.

The Instagram account is being managed by a woman named Candice, who has 12 acres of land in Marcola, Oregon. She runs a sanctuary for rescue and foster dogs who face euthanasia.

“I was volunteering with all three of my local shelters and animal rescue group. Unfortunately, the number of animals getting adopted only sometimes outnumbered the ones being put down,” Candice told FOX 5.

Since she began rescuing dogs five years ago, Candice has saved over 100 dogs through her home. Thanks to social media, dog lovers can be updated daily on all of the rescue dogs’ adventures.