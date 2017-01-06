Administrator at U. of Miami to become president of GWU

WASHINGTON (AP) — An administrator at the University of Miami will take over as the next president of George Washington University.

The university announced Friday that Thomas LeBlanc will serve as its next president, starting in August.

He succeeds Steven Knapp, who will retire in July after 10 years as GWU’s president.

LeBlanc is a computer scientist who began his academic career at the University of Rochester in New York.

At Miami, he’s currently the executive vice president and provost, responsible for overseeing the university’s academics and budget.

LeBlanc says in a statement that he looks forward to building on the work of Knapp and others who have turned GWU into “a world-class research university.”

GWU is a private university in Washington with more than 26,000 students.

