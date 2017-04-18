Adidas facing backlash for poorly-worded Boston Marathon email

BOSTON (WSVN) — Adidas is taking heat after the athletic wear company sent a baffling email to participants of the Boston Marathon.

The email’s subject line: “Congrats, you survived the Boston Marathon!”

Monday’s marathon marked four years since bombs exploded at the finish line of the 2013 Boston Marathon, which killed 3 people and injured over 250.

Twitter users blasted Adidas for their “tone-deaf” email, which also used the phrase “Boston Strong,” a slogan that came in the wake of the bombings.

My friend received this email from Adidas after the Boston Marathon… I don't know how an advertising team doesn't catch this. pic.twitter.com/Fe16Z4Hnvq — Robin Dich (@RobinDich) April 18, 2017

.@adidas newletter for today is titled "Congrats, you survived the Boston Marathon!" Seems a little inappropriate — Nick (@nicklisterman) April 18, 2017

