Adidas facing backlash for poorly-worded Boston Marathon email

BOSTON (WSVN) — Adidas is taking heat after the athletic wear company sent a baffling email to participants of the Boston Marathon.
The email’s subject line: “Congrats, you survived the Boston Marathon!”
Monday’s marathon marked four years since bombs exploded at the finish line of the 2013 Boston Marathon, which killed 3 people and injured over 250.
Twitter users blasted Adidas for their “tone-deaf” email, which also used the phrase “Boston Strong,” a slogan that came in the wake of the bombings.
Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.