Abbott urges Texans in hurricane’s path to go

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says there’s still time for coastal residents in the path of Hurricane Harvey to get out of harm’s way. But he says they must leave immediately.

Abbott on Friday didn’t second-guess local officials who have called for voluntary and not mandatory evacuations. He told The Weather Channel that mayors and local leaders “know their terrain very well.”

Abbott has expressed concerns that not as many people are evacuating compared with previous storms as Harvey bears down on the state. Harvey is forecast to make landfall late Friday or early Saturday as a Category 3 storm.

All flights in and out of Corpus Christi International Airport have been canceled due to #HurricaneHarvey — Steven Cejas (@StevenCejas) August 25, 2017

Abbott has activated about 700 members of the Texas National Guard in preparation for Harvey. The storm is set to be the first hurricane to make landfall on the Texas coast since Hurricane Ike in 2008.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.