Abandoned dog twice makes 20-mile trek on foot to find family that gave her up

SEMINOLE, Okla. (WSVN) — A dog in Oklahoma so badly missed the family that gave her up, she twice made the 20-mile trek on foot to find them.

KOCO reports the Shepherd mix named Cathleen lived with her now-former owners until they moved to a new home, where they were unable to keep her.

The family gave their dog to someone in a town called Prague, but Cathleen ran away twice, walking 20 miles away to her former family’s home in Seminole.

Cathleen has since been taken to the Seminole Animal Shelter, where she is now up for adoption.

“She’s very sweet; very calm and docile,” reserve animal control officer Lynzi Thompson said. “Friendly. She wants to be everyone’s friend. She’s a love bug. Give her a chance. She may seem shy at first but will open up to you, definitely.”

Since sharing Cathleen’s story, the shelter says they have received several applications from potential adopters, and hope to make a decision soon.

