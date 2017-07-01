(WSVN) - More Americans are expected to say so long to their backyards on July Fourth weekend than last year, thanks in part to a surprise at the gas pump.

According to AAA, more than 44 million people are heading away from their homes to celebrate the red, white and blue this year. Compared to 2016, a million more people will travel this holiday weekend, taking to the air, the roads, the rails and waterways during what is an unusually long break for many working Americans.

AAA said 37 and a half million people will choose to drive to their destination, due to cheaper gas prices. The national average currently hovers at about $2.28 per gallon.

The number of Americans choosing to take to the friendly skies is also up this year. Almost three and a half million travelers are expected to fly this weekend.

The high volume of expected travelers has the Transportation Security Administration reminding passengers to keep the fireworks at home and out of their bags.

