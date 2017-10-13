A day after criticism, Trump offers support to Puerto Rico

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is assuring residents of hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico that he “will always be with them.”

His tweet Friday morning comes a day after he lashed out at the island, insisting that the federal government can’t keep sending help “forever.” He’d also suggested the U.S. territory is to blame for its financial struggles.

…We cannot keep FEMA, the Military & the First Responders, who have been amazing (under the most difficult circumstances) in P.R. forever! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2017

He took a softer tone on Friday, saying that “the wonderful people of Puerto Rico” have an “unmatched spirit.” He tweeted, “I will always be with them!”

The wonderful people of Puerto Rico, with their unmatched spirit, know how bad things were before the H's. I will always be with them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2017

But he also said again that residents “know how bad things were before” the hurricanes.

Much of the island remains without power weeks after the storm.

