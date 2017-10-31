98-year-old woman moves into nursing home to care for 80-year-old son

(WSVN) - A 98-year-old woman proved that a mother’s job is never done after she moved into a nursing home to care for her 80-year-old son.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Tom Keating moved into Moss View care home in 2016 after he needed more around-the-clock care and support. Just a year later, Tom’s mother, Ada, decided to move in as well to help look after her son.

Tom is Ada’s oldest child, the newspaper reports. The two share a special relationship since Tom has never married and always lived with Ada.

“I say goodnight to Tom in his room every night and I’ll go and say good morning to him. I’ll tell him I’m coming down for breakfast,” she told the Liverpool Echo. “When I go out to the hairdressers, he’ll look for me to see when I’m coming back. When I get back, he’ll come to me with his arms outstretched and give me a big hug. You never stop being a mom!”

Tom said he enjoys having his mother around.

“She’s very good at looking after me. Sometimes she’ll say ‘Behave yourself!’” he said.

Family members said they’re happy to see the two living together again and it’s reassuring to know that both are being cared for.

The nursing home is also happy to care for the mother and son duo.

“It’s very touching to see the close relationship both Tom and Ada share and we are so pleased we were able to accommodate both of their needs,” said manager Philip Daniels. “It’s very rare to see mothers and their children together in the same care home and we certainly want to make their time together as special as possible.”

