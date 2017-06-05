98-year-old man turns $1,000 in stock into $2 million, donates it all to charity

CHICAGO (WSVN) — A man who bought $1,000 worth of stock 70 years ago saw that initial investment turn into millions of dollars. He has now decided to donate the money to charity.

Fox 32 reports that 98-year-old Russ Gremel bought $1,000 worth of Walgreens stock decades ago and held onto it. The Chicago Tribune says the stock is now worth about $2 million.

Because Gremel never married and never had children, he decided to donate the money to the Illinois Audubon Society.

“You have to do some good in this world, that’s what money is for,” Gremel told the Tribune.

This weekend, the non-profit dedicated a 400-acre wildlife sanctuary in Gremel’s name.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.