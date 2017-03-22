94-year-old man wins lottery on his birthday

(WSVN) - A 94-year-old man got a lottery ticket as a present for his birthday. That ticket made the World War II Navy veteran $300,000 richer.

CNN reports that Michigan resident Ervin Smolinski started a tradition of buying lotto tickets as presents for his family, so they started doing the same for him.

“Every month, I buy some instant tickets and send them as gifts to family members who have birthdays that month,” Smolinski said in a statement to the Michigan Lottery. “It’s turned in to a bit of a tradition, and now everyone sends me scratch-offs and chocolate for my birthday.”

His daughter-in-law bought him the winning ticket, but Smolinski says he has no big plans for his winnings. He said he will buy a better used car, and a new shed, but otherwise plans to invest the rest.

“I’m pretty frugal, I always shop sales and take care of my money and that won’t change. The only thing that will change is I won’t have as much stress in my life worrying about money,” Smolinski said.

