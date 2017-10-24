93-year-old man eats lunch daily with photo of late wife

(WSVN) - A 93-year-old man is staying true to a tradition he started with his wife many years ago.

According to Fox News, for the last 13 years of their marriage, Clarence and Carolyn Purvis would eat lunch at Smith’s Restaurant in Reidsville, Georgia. And even though Carolyn died several years ago, Clarence stays true to their tradition.

“She was always with me when we were living. She’s with me now,” he told WTOC.

Clarence heads to the restaurant and orders the day’s special. He then sits at his favorite booth and starts to eat alongside a photograph of Carolyn that he brings with him.

Clarence told WTOC his final days with Carolyn were pleasant. “Eat lunch, come back, watch television, go to bed, love one another. What more you want?” Clarence said. “We had everything we wanted.”

Some have told Clarence that he should seek out another partner, but he has declined. “Ain’t no one love one another more than me and my wife loved one another,” he said. “I wanted what she wanted and she wanted what I wanted.”

Clarence said he spends his time thinking about Carolyn and missing her. He also said he visits her grave site about “125 times a month,” he says.

“I love her that much, and miss her that much,” he told WTOC. “And think she would with me.”

