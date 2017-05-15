9-year-old suspected of sexually assaulting Kindergartner on school bus

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (WSVN) — Police in Georgia are investigating after a Kindergartner was sexually assaulted by an elementary school student on a bus.

Fox 5 reports that the assault happened on an afternoon route last Tuesday, according to the Douglas County School District.

A redacted police report did not list the gender or age of the victim, but identifies a 9-year-old boy as the suspect.

The school district said three other Burnett Elementary students were also involved in a “peripheral” way.

“The four students were immediately suspended from riding the bus,” a statement from the school district said. “Following the law enforcement investigation, during which all parents cooperated, the four students are now also suspended from school pending a tribunal.”

Monique Hill told Fox 5 that her daughter, who is in first grade, often rides school buses without any bus monitors on board.

“It’s just the bus driver so maybe they need to add an additional teacher’s aide, take kids off the bus, monitor them, if the bus drivers driving, they can focus on the kids,” Hill said.

The school tribunal will determine if the students involved will return to the school, according to Fox 5.

