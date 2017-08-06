PASADENA, Calif. (WSVN) — A 9-year-old boy wants to protect Earth from aliens. Or so he told NASA in a letter.

Science fiction movie fan Jack Davis answered the agency’s ad seeking candidates to fill out its new Planetary Protection Officer (PPO) position.

“I may be nine but think I would be fit for the job,” the fourth-grader wrote in his application. “One of the reasons is my sister says I am an alien. Also, I have seen almost all the space and alien movies I can see.”

Davis went even further. “I have also seen the show ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ and hope to see the movie ‘Men in Black,'” he wrote. ‘I am great at video games. I am young, so I can learn to think like an Alien.”

He signed the letter, “Jack Davis, Guardian of the Galaxy, Fourth Grade.”

In technical terms, the PPO would assist with the “avoidance of organic-constituent and biological contamination in human and robotic space exploration,” according to the advertisement posted online last week.

Jack received a letter from Dr. James L. Green, the director of NASA’s planetary science division, thanking the boy for his interest.

Sadly, that letter didn’t come with a job officer, but it did include some advice. “We are always looking for bright future scientists and engineers to help us, so I hope you will study hard and do well in school. We hope to see you here at NASA one of these days!” Green wrote.

