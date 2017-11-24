86-year-old woman arrested in connection to bank robbery

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WSVN) — Police have arrested an 86-year-old woman in connection to a robbery at a West Philadelphia bank.

According to Fox 29, 86-year-old Emily Coakley has been charged with aggravated assault, robbery and several other crimes.

Police said Coakley went into a TD Bank with her walker, pulled out a revolver and demanded $400 from the tellers, Fox 29 reports.

Surrounded by police and pushing a walker, Coakley was escorted out of the bank and placed in handcuffs.

According to Fox 29, the elderly woman came to the bank on Monday to make a withdrawal. When she got home, she believed the bank had shorted her $400. She then returned the next day and demanded the rest of her money.

Police say the gun was not loaded but there were bullets in her bag. Coakley has been released on her own recognizance.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.