82nd Airborne calls out Charlottesville white supremacist marcher wearing hat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSVN) — The 82nd Airborne Division called out a man who was wearing a hat with their logo on it while marching with a group of white nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend.

Would *LOVE* to know the name of Mr. 82nd Airborne Division here rendering Hitler's Nazi salute. The 82nd jumped into Normandy on D-Day. pic.twitter.com/oObJNgXzEI — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) August 13, 2017

The 82 Airborne took to Twitter to assert their values and their legacy.

“Our WWII Airborne forefathers jumped into Europe to defeat Nazism. We know who we are. We know our legacy,” the group tweeted out.

Our WWII Airborne forefathers jumped into Europe to defeat Nazism. We know who we are. We know our legacy. — All American 💯 (@82ndABNDiv) August 14, 2017

When asked if they knew the man with the hat, they responded “Who knows? THIS is what an All American Paratrooper looks like. Rock Merritt jumped into Normandy on D Day, Njiemgen, fought in Bulge,” along with a photo of the veteran.

Who knows? THIS is what an All American Paratrooper looks like. Rock Merritt jumped into Normandy on D Day, Njiemgen, fought in Bulge pic.twitter.com/vaps5fU0jb — All American 💯 (@82ndABNDiv) August 14, 2017

They also responded that the man is not affiliated with their division. “Respectfully, anyone who thinks this man represents our culture and values has never worn the maroon beret…and never will,” they tweeted.

Andy – Respectfully, anyone who thinks this man represents our culture and values has never worn the maroon beret…and never will — All American 💯 (@82ndABNDiv) August 14, 2017

The 82nd Airborne Division, also known the All American Division, played a prominent role in the Allied Invasion of Normandy in World War II.

