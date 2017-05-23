8-year-old girl among dead in Manchester concert attack

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — British authorities say an 8-year-old girl, Saffie Roussos, was among the 22 who died in the Manchester bombing

Medical officials say 12 children under the age of 16 were among those injured in the suicide bombing attack at a pop concert in Manchester, England.

David Ratcliffe, medical director of North West Ambulance Service, told reporters Tuesday that the children were among those taken to hospitals after the explosion at Manchester Arena Monday night, where scores of teenagers and youngsters were attending an Ariana Grande concert.

