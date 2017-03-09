8-year-old boy says ‘angels’ helped him save his father’s life after car crushes him

(WSVN) - An 8-year-old Idaho boy is being credited with saving his father’s life after the car he was working on fell on top of him.

Stephen Parker said he was working on his Toyota Prius with the help of his 17-year-old son, Mason, and 8-year-old son, J.T.

Stephen said both he and Mason had to work together to jack the car up. But when Mason went inside the house with a cut hand, the car fell off the jack, crushing Stephen underneath with only J.T. outside to help.

“I yelled to J.T. on the other side of the car, ‘Jack it up quick! Jack it up quick!’” Stephen told East Idaho News. “I couldn’t move at all. I was totally trapped, and then I passed out. It was all in his hands, and I thought, ‘This is it. There’s no way he can jack up this car because it took my 17-year-old son and I both to jack it up the first time.”

J.T., who weighs just 50 pounds, sprang into action, adjusting the jack and jumping up and down on the handle to raise the car.

“It was scary, and I didn’t think that I could jack the car up, but I just kept on trying,” J.T. said.

It took 15 minutes for the car to raise off of his father. J.T. then ran inside to tell Mason, who called 911.

Stephen was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

“They did a bunch of scans on me, MRIs and EKGs, and all they found was 13 broken ribs,” Stephen said. “That’s all they found. Nothing internal was damaged. It was just a miracle.”

He was released from the hospital two days later. The next week, the family asked J.T. to jack the car up again, but the young boy couldn’t do it.

When they asked how he could have done it the day his father was pinned under the car, J.T. replied, “Angels.”

The family says they believe their late relatives had a hand in helping the little boy save his father’s life.

“This whole thing is a miracle. There’s no other way to describe it,” Stephen’s wife Jodi said. “There’s no way that little boy could have done that. I just felt that it was a responsibility we now have to tell people that miracles still exist.”

