8-year-old boy befriends dog with same skin condition

(WSVN) - A mom in Arkansas said her son has gained confidence after befriending a dog who suffers from the same skin condition that he has.

According to Fox 61, Stephanie Adcock said her son Carter Blanchard suffers from vitiligo, which can cause white patches on a person’s skin.

Blanchard felt self-conscious about his skin until he learned about Rowdy, a dog in Portland, Oregon, with the same condition.

Generous donations helped fly Carter to meet Rowdy, and his mom said the experience has made a world of difference.

“Really it was life changing for him,” Adcock said. “It changed his childhood for the better, it was a gift I couldn’t give him.”

Rowdy advocates for those who suffer from vitiligo, said his owner, Niki Umbenhower.

“I have goosebumps when I think about the moment they walked through the door, I’m actually tearing up. It’s amazing,” Umbenhower said.

