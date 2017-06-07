79-year-old grandma does keg stand at grandson’s party

ARLINGTON, Texas (WSVN) — A grandmother is proving age is just a number, showing the internet how to keep up with the younger crowd.

Madison Munoz said her 79-year-old Grandma Muriel came to visit for her younger brother’s high school graduation, Fox News reports.

When she saw that the family had purchased a keg for the graduation party, Muriel told Madison that she had always wanted to try doing a keg stand. She didn’t know if her grandmother was joking, but it soon became apparent that she was going to give it a go.

Up her feet went in the air, as Muriel got to cross a keg stand off her bucket list.

MY GRANDMA DID A KEG STAND AT MY BROTHER'S GRADUATION pic.twitter.com/FfJv0mbHa8 — Madison Rae (@MaddieRae5) June 4, 2017

Madison took several photos of her grandmother chugging beer upside down and posted them to twitter, making Muriel an instant internet sensation. She says her grandmother has always been “the fun one.”

“The other night while watching the Warriors game, Steph hit a three and she said, ‘It’s so lit dude’ and dabbed,” Munoz recalled. “So she’s a huge hit with everyone my age.”

