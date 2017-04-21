7-year-old boy falls 10 stories after trying to use umbrella as parachute

(WSVN) - A 7-year-old boy in China is lucky to be alive after he fell 10 stories from an apartment building while trying to use an umbrella as a parachute.

The boy, from Suzhou, Jiangusu, reportedly attempted the jump after seeing something similar in a cartoon, Fox 5 reported.

Luckily, the child’s fall was broken by power lines, which slowed his descent to the ground.

Images on social media showed the young boy sprawled on the ground as people rushed to help him.

Video posted on YouTube showed a woman, believed to be the boy’s mother, collapsing at the scene of the accident.

Local media reports indicated the child’s injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

