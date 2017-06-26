7-year-old boy charged with peeing onto neighbor’s steaks on grill

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. (WSVN) — A 7-year-old boy has been charged after police said he peed on some steaks his neighbor was grilling in their backyard.

According to Fox 5 DC, a St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a home after the victim called authorities for a report of destruction of property.

Deputies said the boy urinated off the roof of his house onto the victim’s grill, and the entire thing was caught on camera by a witness.

The boy was charged with one count of malicious destruction of property of $1,000.

