7-Eleven launches budget friendly makeup line

(WSVN) - 7-Eleven announced their break into the beauty business with the launch of their new low-cost makeup line.

So if you’ve ever wanted to pick up a Slurpee and some cosmetics at the same time, now you can.

The convenience superstore’s Simply Me Beauty line will feature 40 items for the face, eyes and lips.

The products are aimed at millennial women on the go, and will be priced between $3 and $5 a piece.

