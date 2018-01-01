67-year-old ‘Nigerian prince’ arrested for scam emails involving ‘inheritance money’

(WSVN) - Scam emails are not new for many, and there are likely hundreds of spam messages sitting in users’ inboxes. But police said they arrested a man behind emails regarding a Nigerian prince offering hundreds of thousands of dollars in inheritance money.

According to the Sidell Police Department’s Facebook, 67-year-old Michael Neu now faces 269 counts of wire fraud and money laundering. This arrest comes after an 18-month investigation where police said Neu was involved in hundreds of financial transactions via phone and online scams.

Police said these scams entailed a Nigerian prince asking for a person’s personal banking information to expedite the transfer of an inheritance. Some of the money obtained by Neu went to co-conspirators in Nigeria, investigators added.

In their Facebook post, Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said: “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Never give out personal information over the phone, through e-mail, cash checks for other individuals, or wire large amounts of money to someone you don’t know. 99.9 percent of the time, it’s a scam.”

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.