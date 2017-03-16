64-year-old woman gives birth to twins

(WSVN) - A 64-year-old woman from Spain is going home a month after she gave birth to twins.

Fox 4 reports that the boy and girl were conceived with fertility treatments in the United States, and were delivered by C-section on February 14. The mother, Mauricia Ibanez, had been in the hospital for a month after the twins were born. She was discharged Wednesday with her infants.

This was not the first pregnancy for Ibanez, who first gave birth to a girl six years ago at the age of 58. However, she lost custody of the child after a social services investigation determined Ibanez had neglected her.

Her daughter now lives with relatives in Canada.

Ibanez hopes to get her daughter back, saying, “I want her back so she can get to know her brother and sister.”

