6-year-old boy celebrates finishing chemotherapy treatment with adorable dance

(WSVN) - A 6-year-old’s celebration dance at the end of his last chemotherapy treatment is bring smiles to the faces of thousands.

Jimmy Spagnolo just finished a year-long chemo treatment for his brain tumor at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. The hospital has patients ring a bell to celebrate on their last visit, saying it signifies a range of emotions for patients and their families.

“It can signify the sound of tears, strength, fear, courage, doubt, satisfaction, relief and happiness all coming through as one as people around them cheer this accomplishment,” the hospital posted on Facebook. “The sound of that bell resonates in more ways than one. The emotion in the room is just unbelievable.”

Jimmy was diagnosed with a brain tumor when he was just 4 months old. To follow the young boy’s journey, visit his Facebook page.

