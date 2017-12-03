6.0 earthquake strikes off coast of Ecuador

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — A magnitude 6.0 earthquake has struck off the coast of Ecuador in the same area where a deadly tremor left hundreds dead last year.

President Lenin Moreno said there were no immediate reports of victims or major damages from the quake, which struck shortly after 6 a.m. (1100 GMT) and was felt in 12 provinces across the country..

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake, with a depth of 25 kilometers, was centered around the town of San Vicente.

More than 600 people were killed and thousands more injured when a 7.8 magnitude quake struck along Ecuador’s Pacific coast in April 2016.

Authorities said that there wasn’t a risk of a tsunami and appealed for calm.

