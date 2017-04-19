53 arrested in Nigeria for celebrating gay wedding: Police

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian police say they have arrested 53 young men who celebrated a gay wedding and charged them with “belonging to a gang of unlawful society.”

Prosecuting officer Mannir Nasir told a court on Wednesday that the young men were arrested Saturday in the northern city of Zaria while attending a party organized for two men who got married last week.

While Nigerian law bans gay marriage, some couples conduct informal ceremonies.

The 53 men pleaded not guilty to charges that also included conspiracy and unlawful assembly. They were granted bail, and their next hearing has been set for May 8.

