5-year-old girl suspended from kindergarten for playing with ‘stick gun’

(WSVN) - A mother is outraged after her 5-year-old daughter was suspended for playing with a stick that resembled a gun on the playground.

According to Fox News, Brandy Miller told WTVD that she got a call from her daughter’s principal, last Friday, about an incident that occurred at the school, located in Hoke County, North Carolina.

The principal told Miller that her daughter Caitlin and two of her kindergarten classmates were playing when Caitlin picked up a stick and pretended to imitate shooting with it.

The principal explained to Miller that since her daughter posed a threat to other students, thus violating policy 4331, the school had to suspend the kindergartner for one day.

“Hoke County Schools will not tolerate assaults, threats or harassment from any student,” said the school system. “Any student engaging in such behavior will be removed from the classroom or school environment for as long as is necessary to provide a safe and orderly environment for learning.”

Caitlin returned to school, Tuesday, after her one-day suspension.

Miller said her daughter was alienated by her friends and teachers as a result of the suspension, and hopes that the school will issue an apology.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.