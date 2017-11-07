5-year-old girl gets dream wedding before undergoing risky heart surgery

MERIDEN, CT (WSVN) — A five-year-old girl had her dream wedding before undergoing a risky heart surgery.

Sophia Elyssa Chiappalone has several life-threatening heart defects, according to a GoFundMe page started by a family friend.

“She was born with half of a heart — the whole right side of her heart was missing,” Sophia’s mom Kristy Chiappalone told WVIT.

The little girl’s doctors didn’t expect her to live past the age of two.

She wished for a dream wedding to marry her best friend Hunter before having open-heart surgery in January at Boston Children’s Hospital, “just in case.”

Sophia and Hunter met when they were 3 years old, and are always together. Chiappalone says her daughter calls Hunter as her best friend and love of her life.

“That’s all she wanted in the world, was to marry the love of her life,” Chiappalone said.

“You know they say marry your best friend, it just doesn’t usually happen before 1st grade,” Chiappalone wrote on Facebook.

The two kids said their vows on a playground.

