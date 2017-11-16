5 Virginia firefighters accused of gang raping teen girl

STRASBURG, Va. (WSVN) — Five Virginia firefighters are being investigated after they were accused of gang raping a teenage girl and recording and posting a video of it on social media.

According to Fox 5, a search warrant affidavit says concerned citizens in the town of Strasburg alerted their mayor of the existence of a video showing the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl by “members of the Strasburg Fire Department.”

The affidavit named five firefighters and said the alleged acts happened at three different locations, including the firehouse, Fox 5 reports.

The mother of the victim provided investigators with screenshots of videos posted to Snapchat, which investigators said showed the victim “highly intoxicated” and intimidated by the suspects. Officials also said sex with at least one of the men was not consensual.

Fox 5 reports that the mayor of Strasburg decided that the town should recuse itself from the investigation, turning it over to Virginia State Police.

According to Fox 5, the fire chief said the department would make a statement soon regarding the investigation. So far, all five firefighters accused have remained on duty. As of Wednesday, no charges have been filed.

